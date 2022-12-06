Left Menu

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:08 IST
Zinc prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 2.35 to Rs 276.95 per kilogram in the futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets amid a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 2.35 or 0.86 per cent at Rs 276.95 per kg with a business turnover of 3,301 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

