Left Menu

Britain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years

The group, Britain's third largest grocer after Tesco and Sainsbury's, has traditionally focused on bigger shops and lagged its competitors in the smaller, convenience market. It said on Tuesday that would change.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:31 IST
Britain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British supermarket group Asda said it planned to open 300 convenience stores by the end of 2026, aiming to become a player in the smaller shop market to help drive growth, and creating 10,000 new jobs in the process. The group, Britain's third largest grocer after Tesco and Sainsbury's, has traditionally focused on bigger shops and lagged its competitors in the smaller, convenience market.

It said on Tuesday that would change. "The development of a store network in this market is a key part of Asda's long-term growth strategy to become the UK's second largest supermarket," Asda, owned since last year by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and private equity company TDR Capital, said in a statement.

The group opened its second Asda Express convenience store in Tottenham, north London, on Tuesday, and added that it had found locations for more openings in Wiltshire, Essex and Surrey. The 300 store target does not include the convenience stores which Asda was acquiring from grocer Co-op, it said. That deal was going through usual regulatory checks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022