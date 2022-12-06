Take strict action against traffic rule violators: Noida police commissioner to officers

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has directed traffic police officials to ensure strict action against those violating traffic rules, officials said Tuesday.

Singh's direction for improving traffic management came after she visited and reviewed the situation at Pari Chowk and Jagat Farm in Greater Noida on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, she also visited a spot in Noida Sector 96 where a woman scooterist had died on Sunday allegedly after being hit by a speeding Jaguar car. ''While inspecting traffic and security arrangements in busy areas like Pari Chowk and Jagat Farm, the police commissioner issued necessary guidelines regarding traffic arrangements to the officers concerned,'' said an official statement.

In order to get rid of traffic jam in busy areas, a route map will be prepared in coordination with the Greater Noida Authority, in which there will be separate routes for different vehicles (goods carrying vehicles, trucks, inter-state buses and small vehicles), police said. ''While issuing necessary guidelines to the police officers and personnel for improving the traffic system, the CP also told them to take strict action against the drivers who violate the traffic rules and challan them under the Motor Vehicle Act,'' according to the statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said the police commissioner has instructed the traffic department to focus on lane management on roads that witness a lot of traffic and congestion. ''Lane management helps reduce congestion and crashes. We have implemented it on the DND route and this will help bring down number of accidents and congestion in winters,'' Saha told PTI.

The DCP said that the traffic police have been penalising those driving beyond permissible speed limits. ''We are also issuing challans for violations during lane changing. Also, amid concerns of people's safety, we are planning to soon take action against unauthorised people offering rides for money,'' Saha added. According to official data, the traffic police in Gautam Buddh Nagar issued 39,765 e-challans last month -- an average 1,325 daily -- for various violations.

The traffic police have generated 5,26,109 e-challans from January till November this year and collected Rs 2,87,65,900 in fines, the data showed.

