Left Menu

Sebi relaxes rules for govt for PSU disinvestment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 18:37 IST
Sebi relaxes rules for govt for PSU disinvestment

Capital markets regulator Sebi can relax regulatory norms for the central government in relation to strategic disinvestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to a notification.

''​​The Board (Sebi) may after due consideration of the interest of the investors and the securities market and for the development of the securities market, relax the strict enforcement of any of the requirements of these regulations if an application is made by the Central Government in relation to its strategic disinvestment in a listed entity,'' Sebi said in a notification made public on Tuesday.

To give this effect, the regulator has amended LODR (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) norms.

Earlier in September, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had decided to dispense with a requirement for calculating open offer price with respect to the disinvestment of PSUs.

As per Sebi norms, one of the parameters prescribed to determine the open offer price of a frequently traded scrip is Volume-Weighted Average Market Price (VWAMP) for 60 trading days immediately preceding the date of the public announcement.

The board of Sebi approved amending the takeover regulations in the context of strategic disinvestment of PSUs and consideration payable under open offer.

''The market price of the PSU company undergoing strategic disinvestment becomes susceptible to... periodic disclosures.

''Considering the unique nature of transaction and process involved in a PSU disinvestment spanning over a long period, such a requirement of determination of open offer price under the takeover regulations many a time acts as an impediment in fructifying such strategic disinvestment of PSUs,'' Sebi has said.

Against this backdrop, Sebi has decided to dispense with the requirement of calculating 60 days' VWAMP for the determination of open offer price in case of disinvestment of PSU companies wherein it results in its change in control, either by way of direct acquisition or indirect acquisition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022