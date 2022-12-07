Left Menu

Kerala to get separate Directorate of Eco-Tourism

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:09 IST
Kerala to get separate Directorate of Eco-Tourism
AK Saseendran (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government is mulling setting up an exclusive directorate to tap the potentials of eco-tourism in state forests and to bring such initiatives under one roof.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran informed the Assembly that as many as 60 eco-tourism centres are currently operating in various forests across the state.

All those centres were functioning in a nature-friendly manner and in accordance with the Forests and Wildlife Acts, Tiger Conservation Plan and Working and Management Plans, he said during the Question and Answer session.

The minister said steps are being taken to set up a separate eco-tourism directorate as per the recommendations by the Assembly subject committee.

The objective of the proposed directorate is to tap the potentials of eco-tourism in forests and expand and coordinate its activities.

''As an initial step to the formation of the Eco-tourism Directorate, an order has been issued appointing a special officer, according to the subject committee recommendations in this regard,'' Saseendran said.

It is viewed that it would be beneficial to bring the operation of eco-tourism centres and the tourism initiatives in state forests under the new Directorate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022