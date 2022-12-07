CRISIL Retains Zensciences for its Digital Marketing Mandate

Zensciences, an award-winning B2B Marketing Agency today announced that CRISIL Ltd, an S&P Global company has retained its services for its Digital Marketing mandate for the second year running.

Zensciences has been enabling and managing the brand's end-to-end social media marketing charter. The agency is also working with CRISIL to shape its brand communications in the digital medium. In the past 12 months, CRISIL doubled its followership on LinkedIn to over 400,000 followers while maintaining strong audience engagement on social media.

Maya Vengurlekar, Senior Director-Marketing & Communications, CRISIL Ltd said, ''We have had quite an exciting journey so far with Zensciences. We believe that the modern B2B buyer's journey is constantly evolving, and digital will continue to be the navigator for driving conversations and engagement. Given their work in the enterprise brands sector, we are confident that Zensciences will continue to play a crucial role in elevating our digital presence and shaping our brand's story.'' Rahul Koul, Co-founder and Partner at Zensciences said, ''It's been thrilling to have been working with a brand like CRISIL and we look forward to keep strengthening their digital presence. Our goal was to create outreach programs with digital campaigns for their various brand and business objectives. So far it has been a great story to tell. But in the ever-changing world of marketing, a marketer never rests. So, we look forward to this next phase to transform this iconic brand into a digital-first brand.'' About Zensciences Zensciences is an award-winning brand and digital marketing agency. They aim to bridge the gap between business and creative outcomes. With expertise in strategy, digital, design, storytelling, and technology - they bring the insight, experience, and capabilities needed to realize opportunities and help customers solve business challenges. Zensciences currently works with Fortune 500 companies, mid-market enterprises, and edge start-ups across the globe. Zensciences is also a member of the Forbes 2022 Agency Council and is a preferred partner for LinkedIn.

