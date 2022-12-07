Left Menu

Plane makes emergency landing in Barcelona, migrants on board escape

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:17 IST
  • Spain

A commercial airplane flying from Morocco to Turkey made an emergency landing in Barcelona's El Prat airport on Wednesday and a group of 28 people on board tried to escape running on the tarmac, the government said.

Police caught 14 of them, including a pregnant woman who officials said had faked giving birth onboard.

