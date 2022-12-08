Continuing the Expansion Drive, V-Trans Opens New Offices Across East Region

V-Trans boosts its growth by launching 6 new branches in East Zone West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) V-Trans (India) Ltd., a preferred single window logistics solution provider accelerates its growth by announcing six new branches in East India with a deeper penetration in business verticals. Out of the six new launches 4 are in Bihar & Jharkhand, which are in Purnia, Gaya, Muzzafarpur, and Begusarai, and two in Odisha at Rourkela, and Angul. The new branches are launched considering the influx in demand for logistics solutions and company’s best offerings in this region. With this expansion, the east region now has a total number of 37 branches and one transhipment center for V-Trans. With the opening of six new branches, the company will be able to augment its services further to the eastern region of India. V-Trans is enabled with best-in-the-business infrastructure and has a presence across the nation with more than 850 branches, 50 Transhipment centers, and a fleet strength of over 1500 advanced trucks with track & trace facility. V-Trans is serving varied industry-based manufacturing clients for over six decades. The company enables manufacturing by providing a logistics edge to its clients of different size-small, medium, or big, with customized solutions. V-Trans Group services are available round the clock at all branches for ensuring fast-paced delivery with accuracy. The new advanced ERP system provides connectivity to all locations and enhances visibility, clubbed with well-trained staff to oversee the cargo throughout the journey. The group covers multimodal logistic services by road, and air channel. The expansive network across the country, technology integration in processes, and customized solutions for specific requirements of clients of different natures and industries, all these factors, make V-Trans a preferred single window logistics solution provider of the nation and in SAARC countries. For the last couple of years, V-Trans extended its service to three neighbouring SAARC countries-Nepal through all major borders, Bhutan up to Thimpu, and Bangladesh via the Petrapole border. Commenting on this, Mr. Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, V-Trans (India) Ltd., “The East region is a big territory of our country and an important market for V-Trans to grow its network. We are expanding our new offices in all the important towns of East region. This region is a gateway to SAARC nations, which is one of the crucial markets for business growth and is known to be a big consumption market in the warehousing sector. One of the key accomplishments for every logistics organization is the strength of the infrastructure and expanding network, and we want to continue reaching such milestones in the future.” Further he added, “East and northeast has been a core part of our network expansion plan for a couple of years, and we have made inroads in many strategic locations of domestic and international importance.” About V-Trans (India) Ltd V Trans India Ltd is a preferred single window logistics solution provider. A 6-decade old company that has evolved from a traditional transport player to a national logistics solution provider company.

V Trans group with its 3 business verticals, V Trans, V Xpress, and V Logis, provides all solutions of surface transport, multimodal express cargo movement, and warehousing & 3PL. Reach across the nation, the experience of diverse industry needs, and the solid ethical foundation provide V Trans group an unmatchable positioning. From small loads to ODC consignments, from single shipment to the requirement of full project handling or the complex 3 PL solution, our group has it all. Our intentions are to solve the business problems of our clients and to become their logistics edge. We consider our role more than a logistics service provider, and we act as a business partner to our clients.

