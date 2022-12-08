Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday rose by Rs 33 to Rs 2,734 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded up by Rs 33 or 1.21 per cent at Rs 2,734 per quintal with an open interest of 18,370 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

