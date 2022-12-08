Eight people injured after being hit by speeding car in Kolkata

Eight people, including a civic volunteer and a policeman, were on Thursday severely injured after being hit by a speeding car in Chingrighata area in the eastern part of Kolkata, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 pm when the ''overspeeding'' four-wheeler first hit a civic police volunteer and then a traffic police officer before ramming into a four-wheeler, a scooter and a bicycle, a senior officer said. The car was coming from Nicco Park in Salt Lake.

''We have seized the vehicle. The driver has been detained and taken to Pragati Maidan Police Station for questioning. His medical test will be conducted to ascertain whether he was in inebriated condition while driving the car,'' the police officer said. Five injured people are undergoing treatment at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and three others in the state-run SSKM hospital, she said In another accident, a civic police volunteer died on Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle which allegedly had faced technical glitches in Taratala area in the western part of the city, another police officer said. Civic police volunteer Amit Chakraborty was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the driver of the car was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)