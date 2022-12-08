Left Menu

EU expects only partial fix from talks on U.S. green subsidy law

Dombrovskis said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had referred to possible U.S. options to ease EU concerns, such as interpreting the term free trade partner more loosely so that the EU could be granted an exemption.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:47 IST
EU expects only partial fix from talks on U.S. green subsidy law
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union should not expect talks with the United States to resolve all the problems it sees in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and is not ruling out any potential response, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday. The EU argues that the $430 billion act, which grants consumers tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles (EV) and other green products, could make the United States a world leader in the EV market at Europe's expense.

The two sides have set up a task force to discuss the topic, with the EU seeking the same exemption Washington has granted to free trade agreement partners such as Canada, Mexico and Australia. Dombrovskis told the European Parliament's trade committee he expected the task force to report back next week and, in any case, before the end of the year when parts of the act enter force.

"And then we'll see to which extent our concerns are taken into account," he told lawmakers. "It will solve some of our problems, it will not solve all problems." At that point, the European Union would have to consider its response, Dombrovskis said, adding that the bloc did not want to enter a subsidy race.

"We are not taking off the table different options. Some colleagues mentioned the question of WTO challenge, but we are not sabre-rattling either. Right now right now we are focusing on negotiations," he said. Dombrovskis said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had referred to possible U.S. options to ease EU concerns, such as interpreting the term free trade partner more loosely so that the EU could be granted an exemption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022