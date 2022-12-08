Left Menu

Denying Schengen access to Bulgaria, Romania 'bad day for Europe' - Germany

The blocking of Romania and Bulgaria's entry into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area on Thursday following objections led by Austria represents a "bad day for Europe", Germany's foreign minister said. "Until the very last minute ...

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:47 IST
  • Ireland

The blocking of Romania and Bulgaria's entry into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area on Thursday following objections led by Austria represents a "bad day for Europe", Germany's foreign minister said.

"Until the very last minute ... we fought to ensure that Bulgaria and Romania were accepted into the Schengen area," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Dublin.

"I think that this is more than wrong in European terms but also geopolitical terms," she said. "Instead of taking pride of having achieved a good and strong day for Europe, we have to claim that this is a bad day for Europe."

