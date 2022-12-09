Simpolo, the fastest growing premium brand in the Indian Ceramic Industry opened its 100th Showroom

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/PNN): Simpolo Ceramics is the fastest-growing premium brand in the ceramic industry in India. The brand has grown leaps and bounds by offering stunning designs of the best quality to its consumers.

Simpolo is inspired by the Italian ceramic market and is the first ceramic brand to take an initiative to create tiles made with latest cutting-edge technologies. Simpolo Ceramics expands its business and launches its 100th Gallery in Karnataka (Vijayapura) in an area of over 5400 sq. ft.

On the grand opening of the showroom Bharat Aghara (CMO) shared Simpolo is planning to open 100 more showrooms in important business centers in the next 2 years. Simpolo focus on enhancing customer's experience which includes Live Display Mockup and scanning of QR code with immediate visualization in 360-degree view of the products, thus helping the customer in finalization of the product quickly.

Simpolo has the best-selling products of classy Dry Granula (1200x2400), styling & enriching Posh Surface for Indoor Space (1200x1800) & Kitchen Top (790 x 3000) along with Rockdeck series for Outdoor Application in 16mm. Simpolo Vitrified, founded in 2008, is one of the market leaders in the premium tiles segment in India. The Simpolo Group started in 1977, with the roof tile products and entered through Simpolo brand in sanitaryware business in 1991.

Simpolo now is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, supplying and distributing wide range of premium products in tiles and sanitaryware segment. The company offers its products to builders, architects and home owners, both in India and outside India through a network of over 1100 dealers with export to over 50 countries.

Simpolo has always been industry leader in introducing the latest technology in the Indian market with high quality standards and has the best-in-class manufacturing facilities in Morbi, Gujarat. Company has managed to create a strong brand recall in the mind of consumers. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)