Left Menu

Govt may extend dateline for submitting expression of interest of IDBI Bank disinvestment

In October, the government and the LIC decided to offload a little over 30 per cent each in IDBI Bank. They issued a preliminary information memorandum, inviting EoIs for an aggregate 60.72 per cent stake, along with management control.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:08 IST
Govt may extend dateline for submitting expression of interest of IDBI Bank disinvestment
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The deadline for the submission of expression of interest (EoI) by interested parties for IDBI Bank is likely to be extended as the lender's transaction advisor has requested for an extension, according to finance ministry sources. The last date for expression of interest (EoI) submission is December 16. In October, the government and the LIC decided to offload a little over 30 per cent each in IDBI Bank. They issued a preliminary information memorandum, inviting EoIs for an aggregate 60.72 per cent stake, along with management control.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the government hold 49.24 per cent and 45.48 per cent in IDBI Bank, respectively. Finance Ministry sources said that EoI for CONCOR (Container Corporation of India) could be invited by January 2023. The disinvestment of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and BEML transactions is likely to close next Financial Year.

Sources in the finance ministry said that they have received in-principle approval for the disinvestment of RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam). "We are going forward and working out the transaction structure." Talking about the disinvestment target, the official said, "We are not chasing disinvestment target. The government has set its disinvestment target for this fiscal at Rs 65,000 crore." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022