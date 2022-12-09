Left Menu

PFS board approves sanctioning of Rs 800 crore as loan

09-12-2022
PFS board approves sanctioning of Rs 800 crore as loan
PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to sanction Rs 800 crore as loan to borrowers.

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited.

A ''board meeting dated December 9, 2022 (Friday) sanctioned additional loans of Rs 800 crore to various borrowers,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is committed to perform better in coming quarters to achieve sustainable growth, it said.

