What is Ethereum? A detailed explanation of its features

Across the globe, intermediaries, banks, and shipping and logistics vendors act as conduits for goods and services. However, such intermediaries are necessary because they provide trust to consumers. Without them, we would need to operate on blind faith that vendors were not committing fraud as an intermediary.

Ethereum is a protocol for establishing consensus across disparate networks and safeguarding data from fraud. Powered by the Ether token, Ethereum has been taking on a more holistic approach toward solving some of the challenges facing supply chains by providing a framework for recording and storing data.

Because blockchain protocols are decentralized across all participating platforms, they can mitigate many issues plaguing supply chains. For instance, blockchain can provide transparency about the origins of goods, thereby serving as an anti-counterfeit measure. The decentralized nature of blockchain makes such tracking efforts challenging to disrupt or corrupt. In addition, because consensus is established via transparent and verifiable algorithms, it minimizes opportunities for manipulation.

How does Ethereum work?

As a new technology, Ethereum is not as widely understood as its counterparts. But, with patience and effort, it's possible to understand how it works. The network behind the Ethereum blockchain consists of computers running a client that executes smart contracts.

Though each computer in this network looks different, they all have similar software. These instructions are often called "smart contracts" because they run on these same computers but have codes that trigger actions by participants involved in these transactions. The first Ethereum client was created by a company in July 2013.

This original client, called the "Ethereum Foundation Client," was written in Java and implemented the first version of the Ethereum protocol. The client ran on the Linux operating system. It was essentially a full node (a computer that keeps track of all blockchain transactions) that allowed users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain through an application programming interface (API).

Is ether the same as Ethereum?

No. The Ethereum currency, ether (ETH), differs from the network it powers. Ether is the currency that runs on Ethereum, just as Bitcoin (BTC) runs on Bitcoin. However, Ethereum is about so much more than just ether and is more appropriately known as a "cryptocurrency," Ethereum features a decentralized platform that enables developers to build and deploy intelligent contracts (codified agreements) without third-party interference or censorship. Miners provide service through an open network to anyone who wants a chance to generate new versions of the network's native token, ether.

Features of Ethereum:

Decentralized Apps:

Ethereum also makes it easy to build Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) that run as programmed without any chance of fraud or third-party interference.

Smart Contracts:

In Ethereum, code functions as a contract. On its face, this may sound like an obvious statement, but it is revolutionary in practice. Intelligent contracts can substitute for legal contracts in certain instances, cutting out the need for an expensive and biased arbitrator. In short, these autonomous agreements allow users to exchange items, money, and property in an open market with all advantages of traditional trading platforms with none of the disadvantages.

Initial Coin Offering (ICO):

The ICO is a new crowdfunding force that emphasizes democratizing investment opportunities. In the past, this would require the founder to pitch venture capitalists or angel investors who would then provide funds for ownership equity.

Or, a company might decide that it wants to build its software products but needs capital for development and design. In this case, the company could use blockchain-based crowdfunding platforms like Ethereum's ICOs to raise money from potential customers who get tokens in exchange. Digital identity is one of the most discussed use cases for blockchain technology.

Multisig Transactions

Multi-signature transactions enable buyers and sellers to set up escrow – wherein money is not released to a vendor until a buyer confirms that they have received the product or service. In Ethereum, this is an automated process, which means that the payment will be released to a vendor only after all conditions are met. Ethereum blockchains can serve as the perfect data feed for applications that rely on accurate information.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)