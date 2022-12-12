Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:03 IST
Airbnb signs MoU with Goa govt to promote inclusive tourism
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Airbnb on Monday inked an agreement with the government of Goa to jointly promote the state as one of the most high potential tourist destinations around the world.

This will be done through targeted domestic and international destination promotion campaigns.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa and Airbnb will work together to promote the state as a destination for high-quality tourism, by upscaling the homestays, while spotlighting unique destinations for hinterland tourism that travellers can discover, Airbnb said in a statement.

''We want to ensure the economic benefits of tourism reach as many communities as possible, while we continue to invest in our local host communities. We have witnessed commendable efforts put in by the Goa government towards this cause and are fully committed to working closely with them to drive responsible tourism in the state,'' Airbnb General Manager - India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

