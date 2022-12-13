Left Menu

There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country: Govt

The government also said as per database, there are 3,560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. However, the government mentioned that it was not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors or shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST
There are 174 Chinese companies registered in the country: Govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the Parliament winter sessions, the government informed the House on Monday that there were 174 Chinese companies registered in the country as foreign companies having a place of business in India with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA). The government also said as per the CDM database, there are 3,560 companies in India which have Chinese directors. However, the government mentioned that it was not possible to give the number of companies having Chinese investors or shareholders as the data is not separately maintained in the MCA system.

Upon a query about whether the government has taken or proposes to take some steps to stop the stakes of Chinese companies in domestic companies, it said it amended certain rules and forms prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013, to regulate the incorporation of companies, the appointment of directors, issuance and transfer of securities and undertaking compromise, arrangements and amalgamation in cases where Land Border Countries Entities (LBCEs) are involved. The government also added that new requirements have been provided through such amendments for disclosures, in such cases, about government approval obtained under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, or for obtaining security clearance from the ministry of home affairs, Government of India.

CDMs are a type of data model that aims to present data entities and relationships in the simplest possible form to integrate processes across various systems and databases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022