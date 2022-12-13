Vivriti Asset Management invests Rs 60cr in Mopa airport in Goa

Debt-focused asset management firm Vivriti Asset Management on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 60 crore in the new international airport in Goa, whose first phase was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Sunday.

Earlier this month, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) announced it will infuse Rs 631 crore in the new airport at Mopa in Goa besides investing in two more airports as part of a financial collaboration with the GMR Group.

''Vivriti Asset Management has recently invested Rs 60 crore in GMR's Goa airport,'' the company said in a statement.

The proceeds were used to fund the last mile capital expenditure for the airport, the company said.

Vivriti claimed this funding as the first investment by a performing credit fund in a significant airport venture.

''It (Rs 60 crore investments) fits well with our philosophy of investing in firms with strong fundamentals and proven business models through structures that are close to operating cashflows,'' said Mohamed Irfan, Fund Manager of Vivriti Asset Management. PTI IAS MR

