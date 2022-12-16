Left Menu

Third cruise vessel of season calls at Mangalore port

The third cruise vessel of the current season, named Silver Spirit called at New Mangalore Port NMP. In the previous fiscal, 26 cruise vessels had called at the port, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 11:40 IST
The third cruise vessel of the current season, named 'Silver Spirit' called at New Mangalore Port (NMP). The vessel carried 450 passengers and 300 crew on board of the cruise. The passengers were welcomed in a traditional manner by showcasing local folk culture including Yakshagana, a release from the NMP authority said Friday.

As many as 250 passengers had booked to visit various tourist destinations in and around Mangaluru. The vessel arrived from Mormugao Port, Goa. From Mangaluru, it will be sailing to Kochi.

The cruise season began on November 4 and as many as 24 cruise vessels have already confirmed their visit to the New Mangalore Port in the current season. In the previous fiscal, 26 cruise vessels had called at the port, the release said.

