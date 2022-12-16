Left Menu

Repeat sabotage suspected after German railway cables cut

It led to a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany. Police later said they had not excluded the possibility of a political motive but that there was no sign of foreign state involvement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:42 IST
Repeat sabotage suspected after German railway cables cut

German security services are investigating after unknown attackers cut cables belonging to the public railway in what is seen as the second act of sabotage against Deutsche Bahn in as many months. The line, which only carried goods trains, had to be closed for a few hours after the attack in the western city of Essen on Sunday, a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel.

The spokesperson said that the impact had been very limited, with the line, which carries little goods traffic on Sundays, fully repaired by the evening. In October, fibre optic cables were cut in two places, in what authorities said was an act of sabotage. It led to a three-hour halt to all rail traffic in northern Germany.

Police later said they had not excluded the possibility of a political motive but that there was no sign of foreign state involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022