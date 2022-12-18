BCAS conducting study to assess holding area for intl passengers at Delhi airport: Official

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is conducting a study to assess whether there is enough holding space for passengers at the immigration area of the Delhi airport, according to a senior government official.

The ongoing study by the agency, which is responsible for civil aviation security, is aimed to ensure that there is no congestion at the immigration area once international air travel gains full steam after being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, domestic and international passengers have been complaining about congestion at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here that led to long queues and waiting hours.

The situation has improved now, with the authorities putting in place various measures, including installing additional X-ray machines for baggage checks.

The government official told PTI that the BCAS is conducting the study to understand the immigration area at the airport and whether there is enough holding area for passengers during the immigration process.

As per international standards, there are specified requirements in terms of holding area and the effort is to assess the situation, including with respect to passenger throughput, so that there is no congestion at immigration once international air travel picks up, the official said.

The official added that international air traffic in the country will take some time to reach the pre-pandemic level due to various factors such as the curbs in China and longer time taken for issuance of US visas.

Once the curbs are removed and more American visas start getting issued, then there will be a surge in international air traffic and preparations need to be in place to ensure there is no congestion, the official added.

Specific details about the BCAS' study could not be immediately ascertained.

The IGIA is the country's largest airport, and international departures and arrivals are through Terminal 3 (T3).

In the international traffic segment, there were 90,207 departing passengers and 450 departing flights on December 17. The number of arriving passengers and flights stood at 93,099 and 544, respectively, on that day.

The BCAS, which comes under the civil aviation ministry, has the mandate to monitor the implementation of security rules and regulations, and to carry out survey of security needs. It also plans and ensures coordination with respect to aviation security matters, among other activities.

