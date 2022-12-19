Three killed, eight injured in motorcycle-autorickshaw collision in Jharkhand

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Chaibasa-Ranchi National Highway 75 in Khunti area, around 40 km from Ranchi.

''The motorcycle was over-speeding and its rider was speaking over a mobile phone while riding. The impact of the collision was so high that the two-wheeler's rider dashed into the windshield of the autorickshaw.

''The motorcycle rider, autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger were killed on the spot,'' Khunti police station officer-in-charge Pintu Kumar told PTI.

Of the eight injured, four are in serious condition and have been admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)