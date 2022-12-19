Left Menu

Three killed, eight injured in motorcycle-autorickshaw collision in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-12-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 23:38 IST
Three killed, eight injured in motorcycle-autorickshaw collision in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an autorickshaw in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place on Chaibasa-Ranchi National Highway 75 in Khunti area, around 40 km from Ranchi.

''The motorcycle was over-speeding and its rider was speaking over a mobile phone while riding. The impact of the collision was so high that the two-wheeler's rider dashed into the windshield of the autorickshaw.

''The motorcycle rider, autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger were killed on the spot,'' Khunti police station officer-in-charge Pintu Kumar told PTI.

Of the eight injured, four are in serious condition and have been admitted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
2
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
3
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global
4
Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

Genes indicating risk for Alzheimer's identified using novel testing methods

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022