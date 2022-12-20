BRIEF-Vancouver Airport Expects Flight Cancellations To Continue Through The Week After Severe Snowfall
* VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SAYS IT EXPECTS FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS, DELAYS TO CONTINUE THROUGH TUESDAY, WEEK AHEAD AFTER 'UNPRECEDENTED IMPACT' FROM SEVERE SNOWFALL Source text : https://bit.ly/3WBDv5n
