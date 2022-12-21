Left Menu

Gold futures gain Rs 93 to Rs 54,991

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:12 IST
Gold price on Wednesday increased by Rs 93 to Rs 54,991 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 93 or 0.17 per cent at Rs 54,991 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 14,969 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.02 per cent higher at USD 1,825 per ounce in New York.

