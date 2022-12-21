Left Menu

Italy prepares decree to sell minority stake in ITA Airways to Lufthansa - sources

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:26 IST
Italy prepares decree to sell minority stake in ITA Airways to Lufthansa - sources

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to sign off on a decree to sell an initial minority stake in state-owned carrier ITA Airways, in a move aimed at starting a full privatisation, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Germany's Lufthansa is seen as in pole position to enter the company's capital, the sources have said, with one adding it could buy a minority stake through a capital increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022