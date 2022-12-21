Left Menu

WhatsApp banned 3.7 million accounts in India in November

WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in India in November, its 'User Safety Report' showed on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:37 IST
WhatsApp banned 3.7 million accounts in India in November
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
WhatsApp banned over 3.7 million accounts in India in November, its 'User Safety Report' showed on Wednesday. Of the total, 990,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users.

The reports are published in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) and contain information on actions taken by WhatsApp in response. In addition to responding to and actioning on user complaints through the grievance channel, WhatsApp also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform.

"We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred," a Whatsapp spokesperson said. WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services.

"Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

