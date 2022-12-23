Left Menu

MP: Woman jumps out of running train on platform, injured

PTI | Mandsaur/Indore | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 65-year-old woman was injured after she jumped out of a running express train that she had boarded by mistake at Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh, a Western Railway official said on Friday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The woman, Sagar Bai, was supposed to board a train for Nagda station on Thursday afternoon but she boarded the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin superfast train by mistake, the official said.

When passengers informed her, she panicked and jumped out on the platform of Ratlam railway station when the train was gaining speed.

According to officials, the woman fell unconscious after falling on the platform. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan and a few passengers rushed her to the medical-aid room at the station where she was given preliminary treatment.

The official informed the woman suffered a minor injury on her leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

