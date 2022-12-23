Left Menu

Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:09 IST
Indian Bank ties with Honda Cars to offer financing solutions
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector Indian Bank has tied up with automaker Honda Cars India Ltd towards offering financing solutions to its customers, the city-headquartered bank said on Friday.

This partnership would allow customers to bring home their favourite Honda vehicles through financing options provided by the bank.

''The association with Honda Cars India Ltd will allow us to provide faster financing to a large number of our customers across the country.'' Indian Bank retail-assets general manager Vikas Kumar said.

''We are confident that our digital loan procedure, will provide customers who want to acquire a new vehicle for themselves and family, ease and comfort at its best.'' he said.

The financing options would be available across 5,700 branches of the bank present in the country.

''The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simple financing options, as well as best-in-class ownership experience and assistance,'' Honda Cars India Ltd vice-president marketing and sales Kunal Behl said.

''Honda has always looked ahead to fulfilling the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to offering an exceptional ownership experience to our customers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022