Left Menu

Grand first poster launch of the film 'Palak' held in Mumbai

Fun-filled poster launch of the film Palak held in Mumbai. Throughout the first poster launch, not only the cast but many celebrities graced the event.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:54 IST
Grand first poster launch of the film 'Palak' held in Mumbai
Grand first poster launch of the film 'Palak' held in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/PNN): Fun-filled poster launch of the film Palak held in Mumbai. Throughout the first poster launch, not only the cast but many celebrities graced the event. During the first poster launch Producer Madhup Kumar and Arpit Garg, Co-Producer Sahil Malik and the chief guest International model and actor Suchi Kumar and Former NFDC officer Nand Kishor Vyas & Director and Actor Manav Sohal along with many others graced the event with their presence.

The story of Palak film is quite interesting and it's based on a true event at Gonda district in UP. It's a social family drama and also serves a great message throughout the film. During the launch Producer, Madhup Kumar shared his thought and said "Palak is not just a film but an emotion. We are truly excited to unveil the poster and showcase the beauty of Palak to the world. I want to request you all to show your love towards Palak because this film is a need of society."

The star cast of the film is Muskan Khan, Shailendra Kumar, Atul Srivastav, Sheela Sharma, Tulika Banerjee and Aditi Dixit and others. The film is being produced by Madhup Kumar and Arpit Garg. The Director of the film is Shailesh Srivastav and the film is co-produced by Anamika Srivastav, Sahil Malik and Shweta Kumari. Marketing of the film is done by Brandex India. The production of the film is Chritagupt Arts and Uni Players Films. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022