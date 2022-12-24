Left Menu

Random COVID testing of international arriving passengers at Hyderabad airport begins

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:11 IST
Random COVID testing of international arriving passengers at Hyderabad airport begins
The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday as the authorities stepped up measures to prevent possible spread of the virus in the country.

Two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

According to the sources, samples were collected randomly from some passengers who arrived from Jeddah at 11 AM.

"As of now two counters were set up for collection of samples. The number of counters will be increased from Monday," the sources told PTI adding thermal screening is being done to every passenger.

They said after the collection of samples they were allowed to exit the airport.

