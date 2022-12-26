Left Menu

FM Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up, minor stomach infection; likely to be discharged soon: Official sources

According to the sources, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up around noon on Monday and is likely to be discharged soon.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 14:48 IST
FM Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up, minor stomach infection; likely to be discharged soon: Official sources
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for a routine check-up and a minor stomach infection, official sources told ANI on Monday. According to the sources, the 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up around noon on Monday and is likely to be discharged soon.

The official sources also informed that there is nothing to be worried about and that she was well. The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister comes at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it. On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion; China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022