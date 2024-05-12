Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Workers at Apple's store in Short Hills, New Jersey, have voted against unionizing, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Communications Workers of America (CWA), which filed complaints with the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) alleging illegal union-busting by Apple at the New Jersey store and others, blamed the defeat on the company's behavior, the report said. Apple retail staff at its New Jersey store had filed for union representation with Communications Workers of America on April 8, according to John Nagy, who is the operations lead at the Short Hills store and a member of the organizing committee.

Meanwhile, Apple workers at the Towson, Maryland, store voted yes to hold a strike, a Bloomberg reporter said in a post on X, adding that the date for the strikes was to be decided. In June 2022, Apple workers at Maryland voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union, becoming the first retail employees of the tech giant to unionize in the United States.

CWA, Apple and the NLRB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Bloomberg report. Reuters was not able to reach the machinists union on the Maryland workers' decision to strike.

