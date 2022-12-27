Left Menu

Car rams into truck on KMP Expressway, 2 from Ludhiana killed

The group was on its way to Jaipur from Ludhiana, but due to the fog had lost its way and had ended up on KMP Expressway, police said.An FIR has been registered at Tauru Police Station against the truck driver who fled after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, said police.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:05 IST
Two men were killed in a road accident, while two others were injured, when their car rammed into a truck's behind on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway due to heavy fog on Tuesday morning, police said. The group was on its way to Jaipur from Ludhiana, but due to the fog had lost its way and had ended up on KMP Expressway, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Tauru Police Station against the truck driver who fled after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, said police. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Aniket Kakkar and Shanky. Aakash Kapur and Vikram Kakkar were the other two who sustained injuries in the accident and are being treated at a private hospital which has reported their condition to be stable. According to the complaint filed by Aakash Kapur, a resident of Kartar Avenue of Ludhiana, he along with his friends and relatives Shanky, Vikram Kakkar, Aniket Kakkar was going to Jaipur in his Toyota Urban Cruiser car.

''It happened around 6 am when we were approaching Kalwari village on KMP and a speeding truck was just ahead of our car. The driver applied the emergency brake and our car rammed into it. ''My friend Shanky died on the spot,'' Akash said in his complaint.

He said that he rushed the injured to a nearby hospital with the help of other commuters, but Aniket Kakkar, a relative of his, too succumbed on the way.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver under sections 283 (obstruction in public way), 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. ''An FIR has been registered and we have kept the bodies in the mortuary. Post mortem will be conducted tomorrow while we are conducting raids to nab the truck driver,'' said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO, Tauru Police Station.

