Britain urges Iran to stop "unfair" detention of dual nationals
Britain will never accept the detention of its nationals as diplomatic leverage, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging Iran to stop detaining dual nationals after the arrest of seven people with links to Britain.
"We are urgently seeking further information from the Iranian authorities on the reports of those British-Iranian dual nationals," Sunak's spokesperson told reporters.
"We've always said that we will never accept our nationals... being used for diplomatic leverage and we urge the government of Iran to stop its practice of unfairly detaining British and other foreign nationals."
