Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2045 hours: DEL95 BIZ-LD RBI Gross NPA ratio falls to 7-year low of 5 pc; banking system remains well capitalised: RBI Mumbai: The RBI on Thursday said banks' gross NPA ratio has fallen to a seven-year low of 5 per cent and the banking system remains sound and well-capitalised.

DEL101 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex rebounds on fag-end buying; Airtel, banking stocks spurt Mumbai: Equity benchmarks closed in the positive territory after trading lower for most part of the session on Thursday on fag-end buying in telecom, banking and metal stocks amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

DEL54 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 82.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday.

DEL81 BIZ-RBI-GOVERNOR Indian economy presents a picture of resilience amid global shocks: RBI Governor Mumbai: Amid global shocks and challenges, the Indian economy presents a picture of resilience and the regulators are ready to take appropriate actions to preserve financial stability, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

DCM52 BIZ-RBI-INFLATION Frontloaded monetary policy actions to bring inflation further under control: RBI report Mumbai: India's retail inflation has moderated after remaining above the upper tolerance level since January, and frontloaded monetary policy actions are expected to bring it further under control, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report on Thursday.

DEL80 BIZ-RBI-LD CAD CAD widens to USD 36.4 bn or 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2: RBI data Mumbai: Widening trade gap pushed up the country's current account deficit to USD 36.4 billion or 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the second quarter of the current fiscal, as per data released by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.

DEL65 BIZ-LD ROAD CRASH-SEAT BELTS Not wearing seat belt claimed 16,397 lives in road accidents in 2021: MoRTH New Delhi: A total of 16,397 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belt, of which 8,438 were drivers and remaining 7,959 were passengers, according to a report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

DCM20 BIZ-MARKET OUTLOOK-2023 2023: Indian equities may sail into choppy waters on global headwinds New Delhi: Indian equity market is likely to be ''choppy'' in 2023 and the returns might be moderate or even negative as a raft of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, recession fears and interest rate trajectory, will weigh on investor sentiments.

DCM16 BIZ-YEAR-BANKS Banks likely to remain on profitable path in New Year too with robust credit growth New Delhi: Public sector banks appear to be out of the woods as they managed to reduce their bad loans and post record profits this fiscal, a trend which is likely to continue in 2023 also.

DCM13 BIZ-YEAR-REALTY Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds in 2023 New Delhi: A surge in post-pandemic pent-up demand helped India's property market overcome risks from rising interest rates this year but the dream run might face hurdles from global headwinds in 2023.

DEL103 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 21; silver declines Rs 464 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 21 to Rs 54,963 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)