Cipla EU to invest EUR15 mn in Ethris

German firm Ethris is a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation. The transaction of the deal is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:31 IST
Representative image (Photo/cipla.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharmaceutical firm Cipla on Friday announced that its wholly-owned UK subsidiary -- Cipla EU -- has signed definitive agreements for equity investment of EUR15 million in Ethris GmbH for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies. German firm Ethris is a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation.

According to a company statement shared with exchanges, the investment will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between Cipla and Ethris for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla's participation in the mRNA space, enabling it to provide access to latest solutions developed by Ethris for the developing countries. Messenger RNA is a type of RNA that is necessary for protein production. Once cells finish making a protein, they quickly break down the mRNA. mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.

A collaboration agreement is signed concurrently with the definitive agreement, which paves a path to market Ethris' portfolio in Cipla's key emerging markets. Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla, said: "We expect mRNA-based therapies to be one of the key innovation levers for Cipla. This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla's strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership."

The statement said the transaction was expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement or such other time period as may be mutually agreed between the parties in writing and shall be subject to the completion of necessary regulatory formalities. Carsten Rudolph, Chief Executive Officer, Ethris, said: "The investment supports the further development of our pipeline and our objective to leverage the power of mRNA-based therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases."

A type of RNA found in cells. mRNA molecules carry the genetic information needed to make proteins. They carry the information from the DNA in the nucleus of the cell to the cytoplasm where the proteins are made. It is also called messenger RNA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

