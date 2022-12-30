Police constable killed in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

A police constable was killed while his friend was injured when their car rammed into a tree on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, constable Akashdeep along with his friend Yudhvir Singh, who had recently returned from abroad, were coming to Kapurthala from village Kokalpur in a car when the accident occurred.

Singh has been referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for treatment, they said.

Akashdeep had joined the police service in 2019, police said.

