Police constable killed in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was killed while his friend was injured when their car rammed into a tree on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, constable Akashdeep along with his friend Yudhvir Singh, who had recently returned from abroad, were coming to Kapurthala from village Kokalpur in a car when the accident occurred.

Singh has been referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for treatment, they said.

Akashdeep had joined the police service in 2019, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

