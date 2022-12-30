Left Menu

Tourist permits to Tsomgo & Nathu-la in Sikkim cancelled due to heavy snowfall

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:55 IST
The Sikkim Police has decided to stop issuing permits to tourists to visit Tsomgo and Nathu-la from Friday as the Himalayan state has been receiving continuous snowfall since December 27, an official said.

The tourist permits which have already been issued would also stand cancelled, the official said.

Sikkim has been receiving heavy snowfall since December 27 which had blocked the road to the state's premier tourist destination Tsomgo Lake and Nathu-la, he said.

However, permits for North Sikkim district tourist hotspots Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang are still being issued, the official said, adding tourist permits would be stopped if heavy snowfall blocks the roads to the tourist destinations in North Sikkim.

Lachung and Lachen have recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the last two days while the state capital Gangtok recorded the lowest temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

