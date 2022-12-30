Mumbai: Nothing suspicious found in two unattended bags at Dadar railway station
- Country:
- India
Nothing suspicious was found in two unattended bags left at Dadar station on Friday, a senior railway police official said.
The owner of the bags has been traced and was being questioned, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said.
The two bags were found near a ticket counter on the south-end concourse at 6:20pm, leading to unease among people at the bustling station.
The railway police had deployed Bomb Squad and Dog Squad personnel but a check only found clothes, an official said.
''The standard operating procedure was followed and nothing suspicious was found in these bags,'' Shisve said in a statement. More than 6,000 railway police personnel have been deployed on the sprawling suburban network in the Mumbai metropolitan region to monitor New Year celebrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dog Squad
- Shisve
- Mumbai
- Ravindra Shisve
- New Year
- Bomb Squad
- Mumbai Railway Police
ALSO READ
Go First flight returns to Mumbai after facing technical glitch
Fire breaks out in multi-storey residential building in Currey Road area of central Mumbai: Official.
Fire in multi-storey building in central Mumbai, no injury reported
Mumbai: Glitch in signalling system delays suburban train services on Harbour, Trans-Harbour lines
Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against Kirit Somaiya, his son