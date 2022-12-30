Mumbai: Nothing suspicious found in two unattended bags at Dadar railway station

Nothing suspicious was found in two unattended bags left at Dadar station on Friday, a senior railway police official said.

The owner of the bags has been traced and was being questioned, Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said.

The two bags were found near a ticket counter on the south-end concourse at 6:20pm, leading to unease among people at the bustling station.

The railway police had deployed Bomb Squad and Dog Squad personnel but a check only found clothes, an official said.

''The standard operating procedure was followed and nothing suspicious was found in these bags,'' Shisve said in a statement. More than 6,000 railway police personnel have been deployed on the sprawling suburban network in the Mumbai metropolitan region to monitor New Year celebrations.

