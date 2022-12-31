Left Menu

Foreign investors turn net buyers in Indian stocks for second month

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused funds worth Rs 11,119 crore in Indian stock markets in the month of December and became net buyers for the second straight month, data from National Securities Depository showed.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:46 IST
Foreign investors turn net buyers in Indian stocks for second month
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused funds worth Rs 11,119 crore in Indian stock markets in the month of December and became net buyers for the second straight month, data from National Securities Depository showed. In November, they invested Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stocks.

In September and October, they were net sellers amid the strong US dollar index, weak rupee, and tightening of monetary policy. The latest inflow of funds had supported Indian stock markets considerably. Coming back to foreign investors, barring July, August, November, and December when they were net buyers, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for over a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons.

Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty. So far in 2022, foreign portfolio investors overall sold Rs 121,439 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, the latest data available on the NSDL website showed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022