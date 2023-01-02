FACTBOX-Countries impose COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. QATAR Qatar will require travellers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules.
They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said it expects future mutations to be potentially more transmissible but less severe. Below is a list of regulations for travellers from China.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS UNITED STATES
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said U.S. citizens should also reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. BRITAIN
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test from passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of Health said on Friday. FRANCE
France will require travellers from China to provide a negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure. From Jan. 1, France will also carry out random PCR COVID tests upon arrival on some travellers coming from China, a government official told reporters.
France has also urged all 26 other European Union member states to test Chinese travellers for COVID. AUSTRALIA
Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Sunday. INDIA
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive. CANADA
Air travellers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said. JAPAN
Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days. New border measures for China went into effect at midnight on Dec. 30. The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China. ITALY
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers from China. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, had already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai. SPAIN
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travellers from China. MALAYSIA
Malaysia will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19. TAIWAN
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on Jan. 1. SOUTH KOREA
South Korea will require travellers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's News1 news agency reported. MOROCCO
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3. QATAR
Qatar will require travellers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said. PLACES MONITORING SITUATION
PHILIPPINES The Philippines sees a need to intensify monitoring and implementation of border control for incoming individuals especially from China, Manila's health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 2,097 new COVID-19 cases vs 2,286 a day earlier
US don't want to see conflict with China: Top White House official
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans
China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns