FACTBOX-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travelers, EU to discuss
All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. QATAR Qatar will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said.
Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travelers from China as COVID-19 cases there surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data.
PLACES IMPOSING CURBS UNITED STATES
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China beginning on Jan. 5. All air passengers aged two and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macau. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said U.S. citizens should reconsider travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. BRITAIN
The UK will require a pre-departure negative COVID-19 tests for passengers from China as of Jan. 5, the Department of Health said on Friday. FRANCE
France will require travelers from China to provide a negative COVID test result less than 48 hours before departure. Starting Jan. 1, France will carry out random PCR COVID tests upon arrival on travelers coming from China, a government official told reporters.
France has urged all 26 other European Union member states to test Chinese travelers for COVID. AUSTRALIA
Travelers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said on Sunday. INDIA
The country has mandated a COVID-19 negative test report for travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Passengers from those countries will be quarantined if they show symptoms or test positive. CANADA
Air travelers to Canada from China must test negative for COVID-19 no more than two days before departure, Ottawa said. JAPAN
Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from mainland China. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days. New border measures for China went into effect at midnight on Dec. 30. The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China. ITALY
Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travelers from China. Milan's main airport, Malpensa, has already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai. SPAIN
Spain will require a negative COVID-19 test or a full course of vaccination against the disease upon arrival for travelers from China. MALAYSIA
Malaysia will screen all inbound travelers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19. TAIWAN
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said all passengers on direct flights from China, as well as by boat at two offshore islands, will have to take PCR tests upon arrival, starting on Jan. 1. SOUTH KOREA
South Korea will require travelers from China to provide negative COVID test results before departure, South Korea's News1 news agency reported. MOROCCO
Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3. QATAR
Qatar will require travelers arriving from China from Jan. 3 to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, state news agency QNA said. PLACES MONITORING SITUATION
EUROPEAN UNION European Union government health officials will hold talks on Wednesday on a coordinated response to the surge in COVID-19 infections in China, the Swedish EU presidency said on Monday, after December talks concluded with no decisions on the matter.
PHILIPPINES The Philippines sees a need to intensify monitoring and implementation of border control for incoming individuals especially from China, Manila’s health ministry said. (Compiled by Bernard Orr; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Josie Kao and Howard Goller)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge
China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier
Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve
Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve
Cong MP Jairam Ramesh poses five China questions to PM Modi