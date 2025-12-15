Left Menu

China's NPC standing committee to meet on December 22-27

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:15 IST
China's top legislators, the standing committee of the National People's Congress, will meet from December 22 to 27, state radio said on Monday.

The legislators will review a draft revision to the country's foreign trade law, according to state radio.

