China's NPC standing committee to meet on December 22-27
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- China
China's top legislators, the standing committee of the National People's Congress, will meet from December 22 to 27, state radio said on Monday.
The legislators will review a draft revision to the country's foreign trade law, according to state radio.
