actyv.ai Partners With RATNAAFIN to Facilitate Embedded B2B BNPL Offerings

actyv.ai, headquartered at Singapore and a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with RATNAAFIN, an NBFC which is a part of the Ratnamani Metals Group, one of the largest industrial groups of Gujarat, to enhance its embedded offerings.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-01-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 10:30 IST
Partnership between RATNAAFIN and actyv.ai. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): actyv.ai, headquartered at Singapore and a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, today announced its partnership with RATNAAFIN, an NBFC which is a part of the Ratnamani Metals Group, one of the largest industrial groups of Gujarat, to enhance its embedded offerings. "RATNAAFIN's rapid expansion and its commitment to provide sustainable credit to the B2B ecosystem aligns with the predominant objectives of actyv.ai. This partnership will further augment our platform's capabilities to enrich the embedded offerings to our customers," said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai. Technology-enabled solutions in a supply chain ecosystem will optimise service levels and costs. actyv.ai and RATNAAFIN's firm belief in a collaborative approach will ensure delivery of differentiated customer experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Malav Desai, Co-Founder and Director, RATNAAFIN Group said, "actyv.ai, a category creator, providing transformative solutions for large enterprises and their supply chain ecosystems is an ideal partner for RATNAAFIN to accomplish its vision. Our key focus is to enable seamless and responsible credit to the B2B ecosystem and participate in their growth."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

