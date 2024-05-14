Jharkhand's Giridih Rally: PM Modi Condemns JMM-Congress-INC Alliance for Corruption, Appeasement, and Dynasty Politics
PTI | Giridih | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
JMM, Cong, INDIA bloc biggest model of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics: PM Modi at rally in Jharkhand's Giridih.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
