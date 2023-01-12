Left Menu

ECoR to run two new special trains for World Cup Hockey

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 14:33 IST
ECoR to run two new special trains for World Cup Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

A day before the first match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup between India and Spain at Birsa Munday Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday, the East Coast Railway announced running of special trains between the steel city and the Odisha state capital here.

The decision in this regard was taken keeping in view the demands and additional rush of passengers during FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup, scheduled to be held between January 13 to January 29 at Kalinga Stadium here and Birsa Munday Hocket Stadium in Rourkela, an official release said.

This is for the convenience of passengers, especially hockey lovers, the EcoR said, adding that Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 8.25 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from January 14 to 30.

In the return direction, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Rourkela at 11.25 PM on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday from January 15 to 31, it said.

This train will have one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, eight sleeper class, four second class seating and two guard cum luggage vans in its composition having stoppages at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from both the directions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023