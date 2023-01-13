Boeing 737 MAX makes first passenger flight in China since March 2019
A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd flight on a Boeing Co 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019.
The domestic flight from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou departed at 12:45pm local time (0445 GMT), marking a major milestone in Boeing's attempt to rebuild its business in the world's second-largest aviation market.
