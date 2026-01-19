Left Menu

UPDATE 3-Blast kills seven at Chinese-run restaurant in Afghan capital

An explosion tore through a Chinese-run restaurant ‌in a hotel in a heavily guarded part of Afghanistan's capital on Monday, killing a Chinese national and six Afghans ⁠and injuring several others including a child, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Blast kills seven at Chinese-run restaurant in Afghan capital

An explosion tore through a Chinese-run restaurant ‌in a hotel in a heavily guarded part of Afghanistan's capital on Monday, killing a Chinese national and six Afghans ⁠and injuring several others including a child, officials said. The restaurant was in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood of Kabul that includes office buildings, shopping complexes and embassies, police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. The ​district is considered one of the safest in the city.

The Chinese noodle ‍restaurant was jointly run by a Chinese Muslim, Abdul Majid, his wife, and an Afghan partner, Abdul Jabbar Mahmood, and served the Chinese Muslim community, Zadran said. One Chinese national, identified as Ayub, and six Afghans ⁠were ‌killed in the ⁠blast, which occurred near the kitchen, while several others were injured, Zadran added.

Videos shared on social media ‍showed debris scattered on the street outside and smoke spewing from a large hole torn ​into the front of the restaurant building. "So far, we have received 20 people at ⁠our hospital," Dejan Panic, humanitarian group EMERGENCY's Country Director in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

"Among the wounded are ⁠four women and a child ... Unfortunately, seven people were already dead on arrival." There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion. Authorities said they were ⁠investigating.

The Taliban took control of war-torn Afghanistan in 2021 and said it would restore ⁠security, but bomb ‌attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the militant Islamic State group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026