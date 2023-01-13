Left Menu

Safety audit of 19,300 km of national highways completed till Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 17:21 IST
Safety audit of 19,300 km of national highways completed till Dec
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said safety audit of 19,300-kilometre of national highways has been completed till December in the current fiscal.

During FY22, safety audit of 16,500 km of national highways was undertaken.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been conducting safety audits on national highways at the planning, construction, operations, and maintenance stages, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

NHAI has made third-party road safety audit at Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage mandatory for all the projects.

For all new projects, the DPR will be safety audited by a team of independent safety consultants, and the recommendations of the safety auditors will be taken into account during further stages of design.

Further, the safety review of the DPRs is undertaken by dedicated road safety officers at NHAI to ensure that all the necessary safety measures have been incorporated.

The audit was done by safety auditors specialised in safe roads engineering studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

OnePlus Nord 2T gets stable OxygenOS 13 update

 India
3
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
4
OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

OnePlus 10R gets January 2023 Android security patch

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023